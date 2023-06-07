Wednesday’s WWE NXT main event saw Thea Hail win a Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for a future title match.

As seen in the video below, Hail was congratulated by WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels when she returned to the backstage area.

Hail tweeted after the show, “as i said mama didn’t raise no b**** and dad didn’t raise no quitter I WILL BE NXT WOMENS CHAMPION”

Hail’s post-match celebration saw the ring fill up with Chase U students. WWE NIL athletes The Cavinder Twins (Hayley, Hanna) were in that group as they hoisted Hail up on their shoulders. It was reported back in mid-April that the social media stars would be forgoing their fifth and final season of college basketball eligibility at the University of Miami, to instead begin their WWE journeys. The twins signed WWE NIL deals in 2021, then the following year they transferred from Fresno State to Miami.

It remains to be seen if The Cavinder Twins will appear on TV regularly moving forward, but they were taking photos at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday, as seen below. There’s also no word on when Hail vs. Stratton will take place, but we will keep you updated.

You can see the related posts below, including a congratulatory tweet from Andre Chase, which includes lyrics from Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” song:

