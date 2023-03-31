Shawn Michaels comments on this May’s NXT Battleground premium live event running on the same day as AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

As noted, a press release was issued yesterday announcing that the Battleground event would take place on May 28th at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Meanwhile, AEW will be running the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas for their annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view later that day.

The WWE Hall of Famer was asked about this convenience during a recent interview with BT Sport, where the Heartbreak Kid told show host Ariel Helwani that WWE decided to run that date because it was Memorial Day weekend.

No, no. Look, I’ll say this, from a holiday standpoint, that’s the thing. In the past, we’ve done well on the holidays. It’s my understanding that’s why we did that. It’s not different than, we used to do stuff back in the day on Christmas and on Thanksgiving. Holidays are always big days. That’s what this is for us. We’re live on Peacock. Basically, sort of free. From my standpoint, it’s just the date was available. The holiday does really well for us.

