Shawn Michaels is proud of his NXT roster, including their participation in this year’s Royal Rumble matchup.

The Heartbreak Kid discussed this topic during the recent NXT media call to promote today’s Vengeance Day premium live event. On the call, Michaels says that the main roster is usually the one who dictates when NXT talents could appear, and how the Men’s Rumble this year didn’t need any from the developmental brand. Highlights from the interview are below.

On NXT talents, mainly women, appearing in the 2023 Royal Rumble:

Sometimes it matters a great deal, other times it doesn’t. I think they had a pretty good idea of who it was that they wanted this year. Obviously, they asked us our opinions, we certainly gave them, but for this year, it was a matter of who it was that they wanted, and then a couple of backups for alternates in case something were to happen. They only needed women. It was my understanding that they had plenty of the men.

Says it’s always a great opportunity for NXT to showcase themselves, but says it’s usually a main roster call:

For us, it’s a great opportunity for NXT to have anybody up there. I’ll be honest, it’s always the main roster call as far as what it is. Anything that has to do with our talent going up there, it is more often than not a main roster call. When we’re looking for main roster folks to come down here, that’s me making a request and for the most part it usually being granted, other than there being conflicts in talent schedules.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)