Shawn Michaels did an interview with the New York Post to promote tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Here are some highlights:

Importance of having Finn Balor in NXT:

“Finn was such a complete athlete and wrestler, performer as it was. He just came here and had the ability to grow and evolve in all the ways he’s wanted to and be allowed and have the freedom to do that. It’s something that we try to encourage all our superstars to do. I don’t think anyone grasped the level at which Finn would do it. I said it last week, and it was one of those things that I just wanted to say I’m just saying this between you and me. Of all the years I’ve been retired people have asked, this so and so, this dream match. And they’d all be wonderful opportunities. I look at him I think to myself, my goodness, he’s a guy that I could see myself wanting to… I could pick Finn out of a crowd and go, my goodness, he’s a young man that I feel like you could go out there and still do at a ripe old age and it would still be fantastic because he’s just got such a perfect balance of far more of enough of a 2021 sort of style, but so grounded and so foundationally strong in being able to take his time, tell stories, psychology.”

There has also been talk about the potential of NXT women’s tag team titles. With the depth that you have in the division right now, do think that’s something that could be a good idea or needed to really highlight the talent you have?