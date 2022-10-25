When Shawn Michaels returned from a four-year hiatus at WWE SummerSlam 2002, it kicked off another run for the WWE Hall Of Famer. He wrestled the likes of Rob Van Dam, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and more.

One match didn’t happen, and that was against Eddie Guerrero. On the “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, longtime WWE creative member Bruce Prichard confirmed the match was discussed for WrestleMania 22, but Guerrero passed away before the event.

Michaels recently stated he would’ve loved to do the match.

“I’ve heard somebody pitched it at a creative meeting. It would’ve been a blast to do,” said Michaels in response to a question about the match during his NXT Conference Call ahead of NXT Halloween Havoc. Michaels admitted he wasn’t sure who would’ve won had the two Texans faced each other. “Where we were at later on in our careers, we probably would’ve argued about who was putting who over,” he said. “Neither one of us would’ve had a problem, that’s for sure. It would be my honor to put Eddie Guerrero over.”

