Shawn Michaels is embracing his current role as an on-screen authority figure in WWE NXT, while also taking time to reflect on a familiar face making waves elsewhere in the wrestling world.

“The Heartbreak Kid” recently spoke about The Undertaker’s surprising, but impressive, work behind the scenes with Lucha Libre AAA, offering high praise for his longtime rival’s transition into a new chapter of the business.

After decades of defining WWE together inside the ring, both Michaels and Undertaker have taken on key roles outside of it. Michaels now oversees WWE NXT, while Undertaker has become an influential figure within AAA’s creative landscape.

It’s a unique twist, and one that isn’t lost on Michaels.

“We joke about that quite a bit,” Michaels told Adrian Hernandez (see video below). “Here is this unbelievably stoic figure in his WWE career, and he’s out there with the luchadores and everything else going 100 miles an hour and stuff. But, again, so poetic. He’s doing a fantastic job, and that’s no surprise. He’s the man in so many ways. He’s incredibly bright and, of course, once he started coming around the Performance Center and jumping into [WWE] LFG, much like myself, that love, that itch comes back and it makes you want to be able to give back.”

Michaels made it clear that Undertaker’s success in his new role comes as no shock to those who know him best.

“So he’s, no surprise, doing a fantastic job with AAA. But, no, it is sort of ironic that of all people, the man who was The Undertaker, out there having the lucha libre style being his trademark going forward in his career.”

A fascinating full-circle moment.

Meanwhile, Michaels continues to stay busy shaping the future of WWE through NXT, as a new Peacock documentary, “The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels,” was released today.