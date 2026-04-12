Shawn Michaels continues to make the media rounds to promote the upcoming release of his new documentary, “The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels.”

During a new interview with Big Gold Media, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and top executive behind-the-scenes in WWE NXT explained how he is “very hands off” when it comes to putting together these documentaries.

“I will say one of the things when it comes to these documentaries, I’m very hands off,” Michaels stated. “Especially, I guess, this one, I was just curious how it was going to be different than the other ones, and I never like to be dismissive of, I don’t know, of my story by any stretch, but it felt like, ‘oh, well, we’ve kind of told it (all) before.’”

Michaels continued, “How will this one be different? Obviously that was the idea is that it’s so much more focused on what it is we do in NXT and just how important and what a big part of certainly my life and even to some extent the life of my family, how big it is. So that was something that, again, that I was pleased to see that we would be focusing a lot on that because that is, again, the biggest part of my life right now, and having the opportunity to give back to an industry that’s been so good to me and to do it through the young men and women that come through our doors in NXT.”

“The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels” premieres on Monday, April 13, 2026 on Peacock.