Shawn Michaels has opened up about his transition from WWE Hall of Fame performer to one of the key figures behind the success of WWE NXT.

During an appearance on a new episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Michaels reflected on his early days working with developmental talent and how his approach to teaching has evolved over the years. While he may not view himself as a traditional instructor, “The Heartbreak Kid” believes his ability to connect with talent on a personal level has been one of his greatest strengths.

“I’ll say this, I don’t know if I am a great teacher. That was probably the most challenging thing about it when I came in first as a coach but I was very upfront with everybody, this is kind of my, it’s one thing to teach the basics and then share your experiences. I think what helped me teach was being able to connect with these people on such a personal level, a relationship level.”

Michaels went on to explain that his relatively recent retirement helped him establish credibility with younger performers when he first arrived in NXT, though he admits that dynamic has naturally changed over time.

“And I don’t know, I was kind of, in their minds, freshly out, I was still relevant. And I think that’s one of the things that makes a difference. There are times now as the years go on, we always, or at least I joke about it. And because I joke about it, because it’s true. I’ve been there now for 10 years. The athletes now, they’re so used to seeing me. I no longer walk on water.”

The longtime WWE executive then joked that he has become more of a familiar authority figure than the larger-than-life legend many talents initially viewed him as.

“Now I’m just the guy that kind of yells at the television and every now and then, gets in their face or tries to tell them this or that.”

Michaels also noted that many of the lessons he tries to pass along don’t always resonate immediately.

Instead, he often sees talent gain a greater appreciation for his advice after reaching the main roster and experiencing the realities of WWE firsthand.

“I’m the boss here and there. And it’s not quite the same that the things that I say may not always carry the weight that it once did at the beginning from a coaching level, but it is something that most of them, once they go up to the main roster and now they experience some of those things that I was talking about, that’s when it connects now. So now a lot of the teaching isn’t right there in the moment. It’s a couple months or a year down the road.”

WWE NXT is gearing up for their annual Great American Bash show on June 28.