WWE has a new NXT Women’s North American Champion.
As noted, Fallon Henley captured the title at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 on Sunday night, defeating former champion Kelani Jordan at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Following the show, Henley, Jordan and Shawn Michaels surfaced on social media to react to the big title change.
Regarding her title loss, Jordan wrote, “Every title defense I made sure to give it my all. Always wanted to live up to the high expectations of being the first women’s NA Champion. Tonight was no different. Thank you for all the love. Not the end, only the beginning.”
Michaels shared a photo with new champion Henley and wrote, “Big night for Fatal Influence, even bigger night for Fallon Henley! Congratulations to your new NXT Women’s North American Champion!”
Henley also chimed in on X and wrote, “YEEHAW B*TCH!”
