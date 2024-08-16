Shawn Michaels refuses to spoil any big surprises.

The Heartbreak Kid appeared on WGN Radio to discuss NXT going on the road for its premiere episodes on The CW. One of those stops will be in Chicago, Illinois, which will feature WWE superstar CM Punk being on the episode. Michaels would be asked about Punk’s role on the show. This is what he had to say:

Can’t let the cat out of the bag on that right now. So, he’s going to be there. He’s going to be playing a major role, obviously, for us, and again, as I said. Certainly, other surprises are sure to come.

Later in the chat, Michaels spoke about how much he loves Chicago wrestling fans.

The NXT Universe, as they say, are very excited to be coming to Chicago. Here in Orlando, our talent, we absolutely love our home base here and our arena, but getting out on the road is a really big event for us and for our talent, so they’re excited to come. Perform in front of, again, not just saying that, one of the greatest crowds that everybody around the world knows about, that’s Chicago there at the Allstate Arena. Absolutely one of the best crowds to perform in front of, and our NXT Superstars are extremely excited about getting to do just that.”

NXT will be in Chicago on October 1st, then traveling to St. Louis for the October 8th episode. The St. Louis show will feature fellow WWE superstar Randy Orton.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)