WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Instinct Culture’s Denise Salcedo about a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including how his longtime friend, Triple H, is doing after a health scare and finally getting to take some time off. Highlights are below.

How hard Triple H has worked over the last few years:

“Most of it is me bothering him to be perfectly honest, he has worked so much over the last several years and I don’t think he understood that it becomes your normal. For him to step away for a little bit, look, that takes getting used to. I went through it obviously; I am one of the rare people that was ready to do it and embrace it. But when it just happens out of the blue and you’re not expecting it”

How he’s enjoying his time off:

“For him to go a hundred miles per hour to nothing was an adjustment. But I think he is, especially around this time of year, he’s now starting to realize like ‘hey this isn’t too bad.’ I think he’s bordering enjoying himself now to be perfectly honest. It’s a well-deserved break for him, for sure.”

