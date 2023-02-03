One of the biggest yearly traditions for WWE is when talent from NXT gets called up around WrestleMania season, but that’s not certain for 2023.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was asked about this during the recent NXT media call, where the Heartbreak Kid answered a ton of questions regarding tomorrow’s Vengeance Day premium live event. Check out what he had to say about call-ups in the highlights below.

Says there hasn’t been too many talks about doing any NXT call-ups:

That’s something where, it’s one of those ones where I’m hoping for a visit down the line. I know, at times, not everybody believes me, but we [Triple H and I] text probably two times in the last several months with the schedule and everything else. I do know that, per tradition, usually around WrestleMania is when people feel those call ups are possible. That’s my feeling as well, that’s my hope, but right now there has been no information given on any of that kind of stuff.

How everyone in WWE is concentrated on WrestleMania at the moment:

Everyone is concentrated on WrestleMania. This is a big year. This is a big year for Hunter and everyone in WWE. All hands are on deck to make sure everything goes as well as they possibly can. We want to dot every I and cross every T that we can. I just know the pressure that he’s under and I’m just doing my best to stay out of his hair, man the ship down here to the best of my ability, and I don’t want to be applying any ointments. Whenever it is that they are ready to call, we’re obviously here and ready to go.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)