Nathan Frazer is to be featured on tonight’s WWE NXT episode.
Frazer took to Twitter last night and tweeted a graphic for “Nathan Frazer Presents Hard Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazer.”
He captioned the graphic with, “See you tomorrow, folks. #HardHittingHomeTruths”
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels then re-tweeted the post and wrote, “A great young competitor with all the potential in the world. Excited to see what @WWEFrazer has in store for us tomorrow night. #WWENXT”
Frazer’s last NXT TV match was the loss to Dragon Lee on the April 4 show.
* Go-home build for NXT Spring Breakin’
* Nathan Frazer will present “Hard Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazer”
* Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin
* Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar makes his TV in-ring return
* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes appears on The Grayson Waller Effect
* Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark
* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Charlie Dempsey
* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad in a Triple Threat
