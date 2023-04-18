Nathan Frazer is to be featured on tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

Frazer took to Twitter last night and tweeted a graphic for “Nathan Frazer Presents Hard Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazer.”

He captioned the graphic with, “See you tomorrow, folks. #HardHittingHomeTruths”

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels then re-tweeted the post and wrote, “A great young competitor with all the potential in the world. Excited to see what @WWEFrazer has in store for us tomorrow night. #WWENXT”

Frazer’s last NXT TV match was the loss to Dragon Lee on the April 4 show.

You can click here for our live NXT results and Viewing Party. Below is the updated card for tonight’s show, along with the aforementioned tweets:

* Go-home build for NXT Spring Breakin’

* Nathan Frazer will present “Hard Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazer”

* Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin

* Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar makes his TV in-ring return

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

* Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Charlie Dempsey

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad in a Triple Threat

A great young competitor with all the potential in the world. Excited to see what @WWEFrazer has in store for us tomorrow night. #WWENXT https://t.co/mTtVlqqpmg — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 17, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.