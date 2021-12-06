WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels took to Twitter this evening and tweeted a photo of he and Head Coach Matt Bloom preparing for tonight’s WarGames event.

“Getting ready for a big night for #WWENXT… Excited for #NXTWarGames TONIGHT on @PeacockTV and want to thank the men and women (in front of and behind the camera) before what will be a great night!! #WeAreNXT,” Michaels wrote.

Below is HBK’s full tweet:

