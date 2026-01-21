Sean Legacy is officially part of the NXT roster.

And WWE isn’t easing him in.

In a video posted to social media shortly before Tuesday night’s episode of NXT (see below), Shawn Michaels personally informed Legacy that he will be joining the brand full-time going forward.

Michaels also made it clear that Legacy will be tested immediately.

The NXT executive noted that Legacy is set to face Eli Knight, with the winner advancing to the NXT Championship ladder match scheduled for next month.

It’s a notable opportunity for the rising talent, who has been steadily building momentum across WWE’s developmental pipeline.

Legacy began his wrestling career in 2016 and gained early international experience with a brief stint in Pro Wrestling NOAH before entering WWE’s orbit. He officially joined the WWE ID program in late 2024.

Since then, Legacy has become a regular presence in EVOLVE, the WWE-affiliated promotion showcasing ID talent, while also making several appearances on NXT television.

Last May, he scored a win over Je’Von Evans and Ashante Thee Adonis in a three-way match to earn an NXT North American Championship opportunity against Ethan Page, though he came up short in that bout.

Legacy now joins a growing group of new faces arriving in NXT, many of them also coming from WWE EVOLVE. The influx follows a recent wave of NXT talent being called up to Raw and SmackDown.

