Weeks after WWE WrestleMania 23, Shawn Michaels beat John Cena in the United Kingdom against John Cena on April 23rd, 2007 on an episode of WWE Raw that lasted 56 minutes.

While speaking on WWE’s The Bump, Michaels recalled what he believed the hardest part of his match against Cena was.

“The hardest thing is, like, ‘Geez man, we just did 13 days over here. This is the end of the tour and John and I had to go an hour. No, look, there is no better guy to do it with than John, honestly, and I’ll say this — it sounds strange, but because, you know, it’s not a full hour and you feel like in your mind, even though you’re not dealing with commercial breaks, it’s not, it was really easy. John is, is such a dream to work with, John and I got along very well,” Michaels said. “It was a fantastic night and I had a chemistry with John that was darn near effortless … It was absolutely a piece of cake because you know, it was just a lot of fun.”

