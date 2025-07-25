Wrestling fans have been buzzing with excitement over the upcoming Adam Sandler sequel Happy Gilmore 2, especially with names like MJF, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Bella attached to the film.

However, Nikki Bella recently delivered disappointing news for her fans. Speaking about her role, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that her speaking scenes were ultimately cut from the final version of the movie.

It’s a tough blow for the Bella Army, who were eager to see Nikki take on a more prominent role in the highly anticipated comedy.

Nikki said, “I remember hearing a few months ago that 20 minutes was going to have to be cut out. I’ve been praying that it wouldn’t be my stuff, well guess what, all my talking stuff got cut. Not just me, it’s the whole group of people that I filmed with. I don’t want to give too much away, but the characters that I had to work with, the majority of our funny scenes got taken out but I get it when I’m watching the whole thing, for 20 minutes to be taken out, to keep the heart of Happy Gilmore, that had to happen.”

She added, “I’m not gonna lie, inside I was really bummed and devastated. I was sad. I almost wish I knew, especially because I did media right before that. You don’t even end up knowing my name.”

Shawn Michaels says he can spot who’s genuine — and who’s not.

With the recent surge of collegiate athletes transitioning into pro wrestling, many are stepping into the ring with little to no prior experience. During a conversation with The Undertaker on his “Six Feet Under” podcast, Michaels discussed the trend and said it’s easy to tell who truly has the passion and drive — and who’s just faking it. He said,

“It’s not if there’s anyone that’s walked through the door that — again, hasn’t or doesn’t become aware of what I’ve done. But, certainly from the job standpoint, the professional of professional wrestling, we’ve got plenty of them now, we’ve got these athletes that weren’t fans of it. Once you get here and you come in, you do a little homework, you get some history class, and then you kind of, you know, find out about it. But, there’s been a few that don’t understand the depth. I can feel a sense of, you don’t understand, I’m looking to be [the guy]. I don’t want to make it sound unfair to them, but they’re just — when you’ve been doing this for a long time, you can read people and you can understand people and you know passion and you know real desire, and you know when someone is full of BS. I can tell the difference between the ones that have a good understanding of what I’ve done. But I’ve also had people look at me and kind of go through the litany of them claiming they know what I’ve done when what they’ve done is a Wikipedia search.”

He added, “Believe it or not, it’s one of those things that’s enjoyable about the job is kind of the chess game in all of that and finding ways to connect to these people. Some of the things that Hunter has taught me and some of the things that I’ve learned in this job, again, discerning the difference between one who is full of BS and who isn’t. But also, I’m in a role of teaching now and passing forward, moving forward.”

WWE x Street Fighter action figures are officially on the way.

The crossover was unveiled in a major way during a special panel at San Diego Comic-Con, generating plenty of buzz among fans of both franchises.

The first wave will feature John Cena as Guile, Batista as Sagat, Bianca Belair as Cammy, Rey Mysterio as Ryu, The Final Boss version of The Rock as M. Bison, and Ultimate Warrior as Blanka.

These figures will be Walmart exclusives and are scheduled to hit shelves in 2026.

Mattel revealed several special WWE x Street Fighter action figures at San Diego Comic Con, with John Cena as Guile, Ultimate Warrior as Blanka, The Rock as M. Bison and Rey Mysterio as Ryu 👊 pic.twitter.com/xpDHSTeocB — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 24, 2025

Dominik Mysterio isn’t letting Finn Balor near his ranch.

WWE dropped a new Wingstop commercial on their Instagram story Friday, July 25, starring Mysterio and Balor.

In the ad, Dominik hijacks the camera from the narrator to show off his 20-wing feast, sauced up in Mango Habanero and OG Hot. He proudly flaunts his Wingstop ranch on the side, calling it “objectively delicious.”

Things take a turn when Balor strolls in and snags a wing for himself. But when he reaches for the ranch, Mysterio shuts him down, accusing him of being a “double dipper.” The spot ends with ‘Dirty Dom’ smugly holding onto the prized ranch, declaring it the best sauce in the game.

Dom’s new commercial for Wingstop pic.twitter.com/XK8wP8GN5L — Adam (@Adam_AlexanderM) July 25, 2025

