WWE NXT will waste no time spotlighting its new champion tonight.

Shawn Michaels revealed just hours before the show that newly crowned NXT Champion Joe Hendry will kick off this week’s episode of WWE NXT, which airs live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

“The Heartbreak Kid” shared the news via a video featuring Joe Hendry himself released on his social media channels (see below), confirming that Hendry will open the broadcast in what will be his first appearance since capturing the NXT Championship.

Hendry won the title just one week ago, emerging victorious in a high-stakes ladder match to claim the top prize on Tuesday nights.

Tonight marks his first show as champion, and all eyes will be on what he has to say.

That’s not the only action on tap.

Four matches have been advertised for the February 10 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, including Jaida Parker vs. Blake Monroe, ZaRuca vs. Wren QCC, and Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes.

Also scheduled is a WWE Speed Tournament Semifinal bout, as Josh Briggs goes one-on-one with Eli Knight.

