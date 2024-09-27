“Big changes” are in store for the WWE NXT brand.

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels spoke with Chicago Tribune this week to promote the move from USA Network to The CW Network for WWE NXT starting next Tuesday, October 1, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

“Certainly we want to make a big splash on the CW Network,” Michaels said. “We’ll have some big changes, but I think more of that will be from a look and physical standpoint.”

Michaels continued, “We will still be what NXT is, which is bringing some of the most talented, young, diverse athletes in all of the nation, and developing them into the WWE superstars of tomorrow. The hunger, the passion that’s always been the core value of NXT is always going to be there. But certainly we’ll try to put on some pretty cool bells and whistles for the CW launch on Oct. 1.”

Related News: Backstage News On WWE Changing NXT Logo, Look & Feel; Description Of New Look And When It May Debut