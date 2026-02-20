WWE has announced the date and location for the next WWE NXT special event.

On Friday, WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels surfaced via social media with the scoop.

“The Heartbreak Kid” announced that Vengeance Day 2026 will take place on March 7 via the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

“Vengeance Day is so big we’re bringing it home to Orlando on Saturday March 7, where WWE NXT was built and champions are tested,” Michaels wrote via X (see below). “Streaming live 7e/4p on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.”

Currently advertised for the 3/7 NXT special event is Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT World Championship, as well as Izzi Dame vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 3/7 for live WWE NXT Vengeance Day results coverage.