Shawn Michaels Makes Bold Prediction for WWE NXT Great American Bash Night 2

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels believes Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott could steal the show during tonight’s WWE NXT Great American Bash Night 2 episode.
Michaels responded to a tweet on Gargano vs. Swerve and made the prediction, noting that it was a hard one to make given the Winner Takes All main event between NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.
“Difficult to say this considering you have Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee on the card… but this match could be the show stealer. #HaveToWatch #NXTGAB #WWENXT,” Michaels wrote.
Remember to join us for live NXT coverage tonight at 8pm ET. Below is the full card for tonight along with HBK’s tweet:
* Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
* Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim in a Street Fight
* Breezango and Drake Maverick vs. El Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde)
* Mercedes Martinez returns to NXT TV
* NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All main event
* Robert Stone teases a big signing for The Robert Stone Brand
Difficult to say this considering you have Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee on the card… but this match could be the show stealer. #HaveToWatch #NXTGAB #WWENXT https://t.co/Gtk0dvDQ6S
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 7, 2020
