Zilla Fatu is officially set for action on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT.

WWE confirmed that Fatu will go one-on-one with Charlie Dempsey following an exchange involving Dempsey and his father, William Regal.

In a video posted on social media, Regal spoke with his son about the situation and referenced his own history with Zilla’s late father, Umaga. Regal ultimately told Dempsey that this was something he needed to handle on his own.

Later in the evening, Shawn Michaels made the match official, announcing Dempsey vs. Fatu for Tuesday’s NXT.

“When William Regal and Fit Finlay tell you it’s time to step up… you listen,” Michaels wrote via X. “Let’s see what Charlie Dempsey does against Zilla Fatu. WWE NXT TONIGHT at 8/7c on The CW and the ESPN Unlimited App.”

The bout will give Fatu another opportunity to make his mark on the NXT roster while continuing the issue with Dempsey.

For those interested, you can see what else WWE has planned for the September 9 episode of WWE NXT by clicking here.