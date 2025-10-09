Some more WWE NXT updates have surfaced following the release of a social media video announcement from Shawn Michaels.

The WWE NXT executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend released a video on X where he made some announcements regarding plans for WWE main roster names to appear on the upcoming three-show NXT live event tour outside of the brand’s normal stomping grounds in “The Sunshine State” of Florida.

“The Heartbreak Kid” announced that DIY duo Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, Motor City Machine Guns’ Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin will be appearing. While DIY will be on all three upcoming live events, the Motor City Machine Guns will only be on the Friday show in their hometown in “The Motor City” of Detroit, Michigan.

As noted, fresh off of their successful NXT vs. TNA Showdown special event from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday evening, October 7, the brand is gearing up to hit the road with a series of non-televised live events. The three-show stretch includes stops in Columbus, Ohio on October 9, Detroit, Michigan on October 10 and Cleveland, Ohio on October 11.

In addition to the aforementioned four main roster talents appearing on the shows, what is also notable about the advertising for these three NXT live events is that WWE has included Tony D’Angelo in the promotion, which would indicate his return for the first time in a few months.

The last time Tony D’Angelo appeared on WWE NXT programming was during a July 2025 episode of the weekly NXT on CW show, where he was featured in a cryptic-style vignette eating at a restaurant when an unidentified figure that was never named or shown on camera came up to him. The feed was then cut, and D’Angelo has not been on television since, in similar fashion to the controversial conclusion to The Sopranos hit series on HBO, which also leaned into the Italian mafia-style genre’.

If that wasn’t enough, the shows will also feature Ethan Page defending his NXT North American Championship on all three shows.

#WWENXT's back on the road and we're not coming light. NXT North American Champion @OfficialEGO defends his title all three nights.@CiampaWWE & @JohnnyGargano are on the full tour.

The Motor City Machine Guns will be in the house in Detroit. Oct 9 – Columbus, OH

Oct 10 -… pic.twitter.com/HijebnIjJW — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) October 9, 2025