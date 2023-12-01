Shawn Michaels believes Dominik Mysterio is have a tremendous year in WWE.

The Hall of Famer and current head of NXT spoke about Dirty Dom during a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat. The Heartbreak Kid says that Mysterio is having such a good year that he considers him the MVP for 2023.

Well, of course, I can remember the first time and just so early on, thinking to myself like, ‘Rey, he’s already taller than you are [laughs], such a young age. But Dom has, to me, Dominik Mysterio, MVP of the WWE this year. Every time he comes here, I look at him as the hardest-working man in the show business. He has just been an ironman for us. He has done just everything we have asked of him. He’s done it professionally, he’s done it admirably, done it to the best of his ability.

Dominik Mysterio is the current NXT North American Champion. This is his second reign with the title after temporarily dropping it to Trick Williams.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)