Shawn Michaels is considered among the best, if not the best, in-ring performer in the history of professional wrestling.

“The Heartbreak Kid” appeared as a guest on Good Karma Wrestling for an interview, during which he was asked who he feels the best in-ring performers are today.

“I think Seth [Rollins] is a fantastic performer,” Michaels. “That’s me off the top of my head picking one. He’s a guy that has unbelievable talent. AJ Styles is still a guy that I think is fantastic as well.”

Michaels continued, “The more I sit here and think about it, there are probably other guys that would come up, but I will say right now, for me, for my kind of style and what I enjoy out of matches, AJ and Seth are rocking pretty good.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.