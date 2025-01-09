– WWE shared exclusive digital footage of NXT Senior Vice President of Talent, Development & Creative Shawn Michaels congratulating Oba Femi backstage immediately after his match at the annual WWE NXT New Year’s Evil show this past Tuesday night. As noted, Oba Femi defeated Trick Williams to capture the WWE NXT World Championship in the main event of the show.

– On Tuesday, WWE and TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend Kurt Angle surfaced on social media to share a photo and a brief statement about being inducted into the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame. “It was an honor to be inducted into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame today in Albany, NY,” Angle wrote via X. “Thank you to all who attended.”

It was an honor to be inducted into the international professional wrestling HOF today in Albany, N.Y. Thank you to all who attended. #wrestling #HOF pic.twitter.com/COSwC8xHV3 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 9, 2025

– WWE continues to expand the library of archived content on their WWE Vault channel on YouTube. Their latest offering, released on Wednesday, is the complete “Batista – The Animal Unleashed” documentary. The official description for the video reads: “Walk the path from recovery to redemption with Batista in this behind-the-scenes look at his return to the ring at Royal Rumble 2014.”