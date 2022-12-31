Speaking with Culture State, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels offered an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans.

The reason for that is due to two infamous incidents: the Barber Shop segment with Marty Janetty and Montreal Screwjob with Bret Hart.

“I gotta tell ya — it’s something where I’ve had to make peace with the fact that there have been a couple of things that I’ve done, two big ones, in my career where I actually traumatized a generation,” Michaels said. “That’s The Barber Shop and Montreal. To everyone, once again, all these years later, I say, I am so sorry. I swear it’s in my job description.”

