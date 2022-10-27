WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently joined The Impaulsive podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including what his relationship was like with The Rock during the Great One’s full-time run with WWE, how the two never worked together in a match, and the Heartbreak Kid once again admitting that he used to give people a hard time when he was younger. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says his relationship with The Rock was not as bad as everyone made it seem, but that he understands he was a different person when he was younger:

“I’ve never worked with him. I work with his daughter. [She’s] here [at the Performance Center]. So look, the times I’ve seen him, we’ve always gotten along okay. I’ll say this, I don’t think it was as bad as everybody made it up to be. I know that again, I gave everybody a hard time back when I was younger. But when I came back, I made sure I went up to everybody and at least [said] sorry. You know what I mean? That’s the best that I could do, though.”

Recalls coming back to WWE in 2002 and speaking with The Rock:

“When I came back in 2002, and I knew that there was gonna be like, ‘Yeah, we’ll see.’ But it was important to me to go around and make amends, and at least tell everybody I’m sorry about the way I was and I got no excuse, but I’m willing to earn back whatever. If you never talk to me again, I’m cool with that too.”

