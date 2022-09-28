WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels says WWE is still reaching out to indie wrestlers.

WWE Co-President Nick Khan stated last summer how WWE would be focusing on signing more collegiate athletes and less on indie wrestlers. It was then reported that the word from the top of WWE was that “no more independent talent as far as scouting” goes and that “AEW can have all the independent talent itself.”

In an update, Michaels recently spoke with MySanAntonio.com and was asked if WWE is still planning to sign independent wrestlers.

“We are still reaching out to other people with experience that have wrestled on the independent scene or been out in Japan or in other companies. That is something NXT will continue to do in the future. Nothing is off the table. We simply want to continue to find people that are just as passionate about the WWE product as we are,” he said.

Michaels continues to work on growing the NXT brand behind-the-scenes and is also working an on-screen authority figure role.

