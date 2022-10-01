WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with My San Antonio to hype up the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc special, which will see Bron Breakker defend the NXT title against Ilja Dragunov and J.D. McDonagh in the main event.

During the interview the Heartbreak Kid discusses the different styles of wrestling that NXT showcases now, as well as how the NXT UK roster embraces the British Style of wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

On the clashing of styles between NXT and NXT UK:

“They also have a different style, and I think that is what I enjoy. When I started you had the territory days and you worked with a lot of different people with a lot of styles.”

How NXT UK really showcases the British style of wrestling:

“I know over the years people get concerned that you only learn one style in this system of ‘NXT’ and that is certainly not going to be the problem now with the influx of U.K. talent. Their experience and their expertise with traditional wrestling backgrounds is great. Also, their love of the British style really comes through in their performances, and they are able to share it here.”