Shawn Michaels knew Trick Williams was going to be special early on in his run in WWE.

The reigning WWE United States Champion has been on fire since his move to the main roster, following an equally successful WWE NXT run that included reigns as the NXT and TNA World Champion.

During a recent Front Office Sports interview, Michaels spoke about seeing the blockbuster potential in the man with the “Lemon Pepper Steppers” early on.

“It’s no secret,” Michaels said of Williams’ soaring popularity in WWE. “His charisma jumps off the page.”

The WWE NXT executive would go on to break down some of the traits Williams has that led him to the success he is currently enjoying.

“So that was obviously the first thing,” Michaels continued. “He’s a virtual stud. One of those things we always, you know, talk about with him, he’s deceptively big. You don’t realize really how big Trick is. But he’s put together damn near perfectly, and then he has charisma that jumps off the page.”

Michaels added, “So we knew he was going to be special early on. It was just a matter of allowing him to find his footing inside the ring.”