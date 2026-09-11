Shawn Michaels is looking forward to seeing what WWE can find during its upcoming tryouts in Hawaii.

WWE will return to Hawaii in October for two live events at the Blaisdell Arena on October 16 and 17. The company will also hold a two-day talent tryout during its visit.

While speaking with KHON2 (see video below), Michaels was asked why wrestlers from Hawaii and the Pacific Islands have historically adapted so well to WWE.

“I have to be honest, if we knew the answer to that, we would have been there 24/7, nonstop,” Michaels said. “Look, I’ll tell you what, certainly just from a personal standpoint, no matter who I was in the ring with whether it was Yokozuna, Afa and Sika, Haku and Barbarian, the athletic ability, just the natural ability to adapt to what it is we do, was just amazing.”

Michaels pointed to The Bloodline as another example, noting that the family’s real-life connections have helped create something authentic on WWE television.

“That’s what makes the Bloodline so huge in our industry, because it’s real. There is an authentic Bloodline there,” he said. “I’m telling you, I think everybody wishes they knew the answer to that, because it just works every single time. It’s just been huge and had overall success in our industry.”

Michaels said that history is one reason there is so much excitement surrounding the upcoming tryouts, with WWE hoping to discover more young talent from the region.

“Again, I think that’s why everybody is so excited about this tryout, because we really feel like that’s something tangible, that if we can get a hold of another one or two young individuals that have that in their pipeline, it’s just something that’s… again, it’s just turned out to be huge from a WWE standpoint and from a success standpoint,” Michaels said.

The WWE Hall of Famer also praised the personalities of the Pacific Island wrestlers he has encountered throughout his career.

“There’s a genuineness there, from a personality standpoint. There’s a very also quiet, unbelievably humorous side to so many of the individuals that you mentioned,” he continued. “You’re talking about real dynamic personalities that are so well-rounded, and I think it’s a beautiful, beautiful thing.”

Michaels concluded by making it clear that WWE hopes its Hawaii tryouts can uncover more talent with those qualities.

“When we’re able to tap into that from a WWE standpoint, again, you can see the success on the brand as a whole with what it’s created. We’d love to have more of it.”