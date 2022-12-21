Shawn Michaels doesn’t plan on returning to the ring.

The Heartbreak Kid was asked during a recent interview on Culture State whether he has any interest in wrestling another match, with his last coming at the 2018 Crown Jewel special, where he teamed with Triple H to battle The Undertaker and Kane in a tag team grudge match. Unfortunately, that appears to be the last time we’ll see the former world champion and Hall of Famer in action.

I’ve had that final match. No, no. Father time waits on no man. I’m good. I’m unbelievably happy with my career and it is now time to watch the next generation flourish.

While Michaels won’t return fans have been lucky enough to see several legends return to the ring over the years. Sting has been competing in AEW semi-regularly ever since he signed back in 2020, Ric Flair competed in his “Final Match,” and Stone Cold returned at this year’s WrestleMania 38 to defeat Kevin Owens. Check out Michaels’ full interview below.