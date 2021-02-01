During his appearance on the Getting Over Podcast, Shawn Michaels spoke on going wire to wire to win the 1995 Royal Rumble and the impact it had on his career. Here’s what he had to say:

I think that would certainly one of the bigger building blocks. I always sort of go back to that WrestleMania 10 ladder match, which is where it sort of put me on the map from a performance standpoint. People thought I may be able to be a main event performer at that point. The Rumble and those appearances then starting setting you up for a very tip-top, main event, carrying the company type of aspect. They are both building blocks, but two very different building blocks. When you get to the Rumble and you’re winning and stuff like that, pressure mounts a little bit more and a lot of eyes are on you on whether you can or can’t deliver. I always look at my career, and as I look back, I can see different aspects of it to where none of it was really done on purpose but the constant little build to get there. When you look back on it, it looks a little genius, but honestly, it was a happenstance in how everything worked out when all was said and done.

Credit: Getting Over Podcast. H/T 411Mania.