The hype for the upcoming debut of WWE NXT on The CW Network continues.

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview to promote the big launch scheduled for October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.

During the discussion, “The Heartbreak Kid” teased some “big, big surprises” for the move.

“The best stacked women’s roster in all of the world, if you ask me,” Michaels said to SI’s ‘The Takedown’ of the WWE NXT women’s division. “Roxanne Perez, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, and then, of course, two of the hottest free agents in all the world with Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.”

Michaels added, “And there are other big, big surprises coming down the pike. If you thought we were stacked before, you haven’t seen anything yet, and that goes on both sides of the roster.”

Additionally, even more changes are coming for WWE NXT on CW.

Join us here on 10/1 for live WWE NXT on CW results coverage from Chicago, Illinois.