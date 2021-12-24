WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Denise Salcedo from Instinct Culture about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on several top names departing the company such as Johnny Gargano, FTR, Adam Cole and more. Highlights from the interview are below.

Credits Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, FTR, Tommaso Ciampa, Shawn Spears, and Kyle O’Reilly for getting him back into wrestling:

“We still keep in contact, but yeah it is bittersweet, those young men were a big part of my life, they were a lot of the reason that I sort of got back into this line of work.I was happily retired. When it came to Johnny, Tommaso, Adam, those guys, even way back, the Revival Boys, Shawn Spears who was Tye Dellinger at the time, all those young men sitting in a room with them; their passion, their excitement, their desire to be better was just hard not to love.”

Admits that he misses the talents that have gone to AEW:

“They are the reason that I came back, and fell back in love with Sports Entertainment, with this line of work. As you’ve heard and everyone has numerous times, in NXT at the Performance Center, is where it’s still pure, it’s still all the reasons we get into it before it becomes business, and money and negotiations and things of that nature. To fast forward your question, I miss them.”

