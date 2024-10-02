Are you ready?

WWE NXT fans witnessed the ushering in of a new era for the brand on Tuesday night.

At the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, the WWE Senior VP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels came out to kick off the show.

As noted, “The Heartbreak Kid” unveiled brand new WWE NXT World and WWE NXT Women’s World title belts on a podium in the center of the ring.

From there, he said with that out of the way, there was really only one question remaining.

A familiar voice was then heard off-camera saying in trademark baritone fashion, “Are you ready?”

The camera then panned over to show WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque ascending the ring steps to lean over the ring ropes with a giant ear-to-ear smile on his face.

Levesque and Michaels then joined forces in the center of the ring and formally kicked off the first-ever episode of NXT on CW to officially usher in the new era for WWE NXT.