Shawn Michaels Praises Two WWE NXT Superstars

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on WWE Español’s El Brunch de WWE show this week and had praise for two WWE NXT Superstars – Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano.

As seen in the Instagram video below, WWE Español host Quetzalli Bulnes asked The Heartbreak Kid which NXT Superstars remind him of himself.

“I think Adam Cole has aspects of that, I think Johnny does as well,” Michaels said. “Once again, I probably… it’s nothing new, but very similar qualities, I think both Adam and Johnny have similar qualities in their style, and the way they work, that I did.

“I just think they’re both more talented than I was, and more charismatic in some respects, as well.”

Michaels has been working behind-the-scenes with the NXT brand for a few years now.

