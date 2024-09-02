– Shawn Michaels joined Paul Levesque in surfacing on social media on Sunday to comment on the much-anticipated full-time WWE NXT debut of Japanese women’s wrestling star Giulia, who confronted women’s champion Roxanne Perez at WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 on September 1 in Denver, CO.

“Believe the hype,” Michaels wrote as the caption to a photo of himself with Giulia and NXT G.M. Ava backstage at Ball Arena. “Welcome to WWE NXT, Giulia.”

– Giulia also took to X to comment on her big debut. “I’m here to see you, Roxanne Perez,” wrote the former Marigold and STARDOM performer.

– Speaking of Roxanne Perez, the women’s champion also referenced the debut of Giulia after her face-to-face confrontation with the international women’s wrestling star after her title defense against Jaida Parker at No Mercy. Watch her post-show digital exclusive interview below.