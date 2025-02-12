– The reactions continue to come in regarding the surprise debut of former AEW star “Absolute” Ricky Starks on WWE NXT on Tuesday night.

WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels surfaced on social media to share his reaction to Starks turning up on the February 11 episode of NXT on CW.

“Didn’t see that coming,” Michaels wrote via X. “Can’t miss a second of WWE NXT, you never know who’s going to show up!!”

– WWE continues to promote the debut of their new WWE LFG series, which premieres this weekend as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E. On Wednesday, the company released a video dubbed “Meet the Legends of WWE LFG,” which shows various WWE personalities talking about the legacies of The Undertaker, Bully Ray, Booker T and Mickie James, while Joe Tessitore narrates footage of their iconic careers.

– Additionally, the official WWE on X account released this promotional teaser video for Sunday’s series premiere of WWE LFG on A&E.