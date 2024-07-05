Shawn Michaels always gets a kick out of seeing his name, nickname and other references related to his legendary WWE career crossover into popular culture.

During the WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 media call to promote the premium live event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Sunday, July 7, as part of WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Weekend, “The Heartbreak Kid” discussed a reference to him in a Kendrick Lamar song.

The WWE NXT Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative shared his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us,” which disses Drake, featuring the line, “Put the wrong label on me, I’ma get ’em dropped, ayy. Sweet Chin Music and I won’t pass the aux, ayy.”

“I always get a kick out of that,” Michaels admitted. “Whether it’s that or athletes doing the crotch chop on the field or the court. Those are little moments that happen throughout your life where I get to sit back, Hunter [Triple H] and I talk about it all the time, we sit back and look at ourselves like, ‘Wow, there was a time where we affected a whole generation of people.’ Whether it’s Taker [Undertaker], (Steve) Austin, Rock, Hunter, myself. Numerous people in the WWE.”

He continued, “That’s one of the things where, as you go on later in your career, it’s one of those things where it kind of means a lot to you. You see certain people in the mainstream doing something that is a reference of what you did back in the day. For a moment there, you feel good about yourself. The great thing is, they’re cool right now, so it gets you over with your kids on a huge level.”

As noted, Je’Von Evans invited Kendrick Lamar to perform his ring entrance at WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 for his main event title opportunity on Sunday night.

