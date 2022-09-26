While speaking to The New York Post, Shawn Michaels recalled Vince McMahon’s blunt reaction to the WWE Hall of Famer asking for his release from WWE.
During the Monday Night Wars between WWE and AEW, fans wondered whether Michaels would follow his close friends Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to WCW. However, he never had the chance.
“I can’t say that I was ever offered a job by Eric Bischoff. Obviously, Scott and Kevin would say, ‘Hey buddy, you get out of your contract, you could come here.’ There was never any real serious offers or plans for me to go there. I remember asking Vince once to let me go. He said, ‘No,’ and that was the end of it.”