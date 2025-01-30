The first inductee into the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame is now official.

As we reported earlier today, Paul “Triple H” Levesque was surprised by Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and Stephanie McMahon on Wednesday at a newsworthy WWE Town Hall meeting, which also included WWE President Nick Khan.

In an update, Michaels has released footage showing the WWE CCO being surprised with the news of his WWE Hall of Fame induction, which will take place during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Undertaker and I got him good on his home turf,” Michaels wrote via X. “It is an honor of a lifetime to announce that the first member of the WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2025 is none other than my friend, Triple H.”

