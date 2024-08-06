WWE NXT is set to travel for its debut episodes on the CW Network.

Shawn Michaels, who oversees WWE NXT and WWE talent development, revealed in a recent post on X that WWE NXT will broadcast live from Chicago, Illinois, on October 1 for its CW premiere. The following week, on October 8, it will air live from St. Louis, Missouri.

.@TripleH, I borrowed the jet… Can't wait to bring #WWENXT on the road for the first two episodes of @TheCW era in Chicago on Tuesday 10/1 & St. Louis on Tuesday 10/8!https://t.co/MJaTXGXLGQ pic.twitter.com/O338yz8LiE — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 6, 2024

There was no mention of whether filming would return to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, after these two weeks or if the show would continue on the road.

