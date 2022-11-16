WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart made history on March 31, 1996 as they headlined WrestleMania 12 with the 60-Minute Iron Man match for the WWE Title, which saw Michaels capture the title in sudden death overtime. This was the first televised Iron Man match in WWE history.

Michaels recently appeared on the “Games with Names” podcast hosted by NFL veteran Julian Edelman and comedian Sam Morril, and was asked about the Iron Man match with Hart. He revealed how they completed the match to gain a badge of honor with the older wrestlers.

“I know that this was something that Pat Patterson wanted – to have an Iron Man match,” Michaels said. “Bret and I felt like we were the two guys that could do it, but at that time in the business, having an hour match on pay-per-view is a huge ask. Can you keep them interested for an hour? … From the old school guys, there was always a badge of honor that you wore if you could go out here and do an hour. Growing up in the business, you would hear stories from guys, Flair, Harley Race, Jack Brisco… It was one of those things you wanted to be able to say in 1996.”

The history between Michaels and Hart is filled with controversy, but the WWE Legends are on good terms these days. Michaels commented on their current relationship and said they are in a “fantastic spot” after years of feuding.

“We saw each other at WrestleMania and it was unbelievably nice – very pleasant,” Michaels said of WrestleMania 38 Weekend in Dallas. “We are both in a great place in [my] life. I think he knows how important it is for us to be where we’re at. Bret’s always had a very calming presence about him and he always pats me on the shoulder and very quietly says, ‘We’re good Shawn, we’re good.’ And I know that he means that… Personally and professionally, I think we’re at a fantastic spot, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.