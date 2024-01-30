Bron Breakker made his way to the WWE main roster to participate in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, replacing Brock Lesnar.

He said afterward that he considers the main roster as his permanent home. During an interview with Tim & Eli on Battleground, Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative was asked about Bron’s status.

“He may feel like that’s his home, but he still has work here in NXT to do, whether he likes it or not. Our job is to lose talent. He’s one that, I’m going to have trouble letting him go. I can assure you that there is more left for Bron Breakker here at NXT, one way or another. He’s an incredibly talented, very gifted young man. As far as I’m concerned, he’s young and, as we say, full of piss and vinegar. If he wants to double time, he can certainly do it, but I’m not letting him go that easy,” he said.

