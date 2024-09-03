Shawn Michaels appreciates the support in WWE NXT from CM Punk.

During a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, “The Heartbreak Kid” spoke about CM Punk coming down for the WWE NXT on CW debut on October 1 in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

“I think the fact that he supports us is huge,” Michaels said. “I think the great thing is, he’s like a lot of us, he’s come to a point in his career where he recognizes, you know, just how great this job has been and how great this industry has been to him. You do you begin then to learn that you’d like to pass that on. So when he comes down, he’s always very supportive, is helpful. But what I appreciate most about him is that he always checks with our coaches, checks with me again, making sure that we’re all on a unified front. As you know, and pushing the same agenda, or same direction.”

He continued, “I think that’s something that you can never beat, a guy that right now in this moment, a living, breathing, you know, global superstar like CM Punk, coming back and interacting with young talent because he’s everything they want to be. So that’s always going to be a positive because they see me every day. I am so not special around here. It doesn’t even matter. So it’s very beneficial for us when a CM Punk or a Cody Rhodes or a Drew McIntyre or a Seth Rollins comes down here and visits us because now they can talk to the guys that are firsthand doing it and letting them know what it is they need to experience.”

