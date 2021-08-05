The first-ever WWE NXT UK 30-Minute Iron Man Match will air on today’s episode.

The match will feature A-Kid going up against Jordan Devlin.

WWE released the following video package with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who helps produce the NXT UK brand, discussing the grueling nature of the Iron Man match, and how A-Kid and Devlin have a chance to solidify their legacies with the bout.

Michaels also tweeted on the taped match and said it will be special.

“TODAY! Not only a first-ever match for #NXTUK but one of the most grueling, agonizing, and exciting types of matches in our business. THIS ONE WILL BE SPECIAL. DO NOT MISS IT!! @NXTUK TODAY at 3pm ET!!!,” he wrote.

This will be the third match between Devlin and A-Kid. The December 5, 2019 NXT UK episode saw Devlin defeat A-Kid by pinfall, and then the July 1, 2021 NXT UK show saw Devlin win by submission in the main event. The feud picked up with that match on July 1 as Devlin injured A-Kid’s leg with a hold. A-Kid confronted Devlin last week and fought back when Devlin kicked his crutches away, getting the upperhand.

Today’s NXT UK episode will also feature Blair Davenport vs. Xia Brookside, Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff debuting their new tag team against Josh Morrell and Danny Jones, and more.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the video with HBK below, along with his tweet:

