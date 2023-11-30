Shawn Michaels gives his thoughts on CM Punk coming back to WWE.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the Second City Saint during a recent appearance on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg. Michaels reiterates that he really likes Phil (Punk) and that he’s pumped for the WWE Universe that they get to see him back.

Like everybody else; happy, thrilled, Holy Cow. I got asked a couple months ago, ‘if you had a chance to use him, would you?’ Yeah, who wouldn’t? I understand business. I wasn’t always the most popular guy with people, but I was really good at my job. I feel like that’s one of the reasons I’ve had one here in the WWE for almost 40 years. I’m dependable and I’m good at my job. If you are that, there is always an opportunity here if you want one. I’m happy for him, I’m happy for the company. I’m happy for the WWE fanbase, the WWE Universe. Stories like this are always fantastic, even if they’re controversial, that’s part of what makes them fantastic. There are times, I don’t always know what’s going on. Truth be told, I don’t think sometimes they know what’s going on. Unpredictability is just that, unpredictable. That’s what makes this job so fantastic and so unique. That’s why we’ve continued to thrive for 40-plus years.

Michaels adds that it might be a little uncomfortable for Punk in the early days due to everything he’s said about WWE, but believes that everyone has indeed moved on and is ready to do business.

Early on, it’s uncomfortable. After a while, you get used to it. Everybody would prefer to be liked. Second guessing is always going to on in this line of work. It is impossible to please 100% of the people 100% of the time. In any line of work and any walk of life, anyone can say, ‘I like this guy and I get along with him,’ and they’re talking about him two minutes later. That goes for everyone, even the most liked individuals. He’s been doing this for a long time. I’ve always liked Phil and I always understood the…heaven forbid you have a different opinion. That kind of stuff doesn’t bother me. At one time, it did, and I didn’t have the maturity to accept and respect other’s opinions if they didn’t agree with mine. At one point, it might have bothered him. I would imagine he’s accepted it as a reality and is good with that.

