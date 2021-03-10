WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke to the New York Post to hype up this evening’s NXT on USA, where Finn Balor defends the NXT championship against Adam Cole and Io Shirai defends the women’s title against Toni Storm. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Doesn’t think it would hurt for NXT to move to another night:

It’s always clearly easier when your sort of destination programming, so to speak. Nothing would change certainly for us. We still try to put the best show out there that we can. Clearly, I know that’s everybody’s goal. I think it would only be fair to say everyone knows that when you are not competing against another similar show that it makes it a little bit easier. It allows people to enjoy that. And then you think about the follow from Raw the next night. So, clearly, it certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Has high expectations for Adam Cole and Finn Balor:

I expect from them to deliver what they always deliver on, which is an incredible match. I think it’s going to be epic as it always is. You are talking about two of the best, most complete athletes, professional wrestlers, sports entertainers to me in the world and especially here in NXT. They never fall short of being anything but spectacular and I’m a big fan of both guys. I will say it’s already a foregone conclusion that it will be a fantastic match. The million-dollar question is who walks out with the championship.

On the Undisputed Era breaking up: